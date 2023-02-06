Fears Loved Ones’ Ashes Destroyed In South-East Temple Fire

There are fears the ashes of loved ones have been destroyed in a blaze which claimed a Buddhist temple in the state’s southeast.

A fire broke out at the Bright Moon Buddhist Society Temple in Springvale on Sunday just after 8pm and quickly engulfed the building.

Alison Tanner told the Herald Sun her father Dak Sing Louey’s ashes had been inside the temple for three years.

“I’m feeling a bit flat and lost,” she said.

Families who have loved ones’ ashes inside the Temple are being asked to provide details to their local MP at the scene in a bid to find out whether the ashes survived.

Victoria Police said on Monday morning the investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing and it’s still unsure at this stage if it was suspiciously lit.

The structure was completely burnt out with just the frame and some sections of the tiled roof standing.

