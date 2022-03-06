Fears Of More Flooding In NSW, As 1,000 Lismore Homes Deemed Unlivable

More heavy rainfall is being forecasted in parts of New South Wales on Sunday, provoking fear of more flood damage.

Picton, in Sydney's south-west is facing an evacuation alert, while major flooding is continuing across the Hawkesbury-Nepean river in the north-west.

The Bureau of Meteorology say the wet conditions may not ease until Wednesday.

Over in Northern NSW, SES spokesperson Nicole Hogan says several suburbs remain isolated, with residents unable to visit their homes to witness the wreckage.

"There's over 600 emergency service personnel, plus the defence force up in the northern rivers area at the moment, going through and getting people back into their homes or into their communities," she said.

"It's a key focus for us today."

Just under 1,000 homes in Lismore and surrounding suburbs have already been deemed unlivable.

The ADF will assist with the clean-up and flood recovery process.

With households deemed uninhabitable, Premier Dominic Perrottet said the state government will ensure money is well spend rejuvenating Lismore after the collosal flood damage at the beginning of the week.

"We will not just rebuild it, we will make Lismore better," Perrottet said in a presser alongside Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke.

"Whatever declarations need to be made will be made, but from my perspective ... in terms of state funding we will do whatever we can, invest whatever we can, to get communities through."

