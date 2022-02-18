Fears Rising For Missing Man Swept Out To Sea Off Miami Beach

The search continues for a man who was swept out to sea while attempting to help a fisherman in Miami on Thursday evening.

A Southport man who was pulled out to sea while assisting a fisherman in Miami was last seen “unconscious and facedown” in the ocean.

The search for the 35-year-old has continued today after he went missing in the early afternoon on Thursday.

While the search continues, authorities are doubting the man will be found alive.

Gold Coast City Council chief lifeguard Chris Maynard told the Gold Coast Bulletin that the man was one of many attempting to help a fisherman before he “ran into difficulty” in the water.

“The male was unconscious and face down when last seen. It’s confirmed basically he’s missing in the ocean,” he said.

Despite the water appearing to be mostly calm, Mr Maynard said the man may have been a poor swimmer which could have contributed to his disappearance.

“The conditions are always pretty unstable. But we don’t know the circumstances of him becoming unconscious and missing. We just don’t know,” he said.

“It was probably the best day we’ve had all summer, weatherwise.”

“…Conditions where he went swimming weren’t ideal. There was a rip on the outgoing tide.”

The fisherman was seen fleeing the area after the tragic incident occurred.

There are currently multiple emergency services continuing the search for the man including the Gold Coast Water Police and a Queensland Police Helicopter.

