Federal Court Rules That Aussie Workers Have The Right To Have A Toilet Break!

In sensational news, the Federal Court of Australia has declared that workers have the right to go to the toilet and drink water at work! I know, we can't believe it either.

The case was brought to the Federal Court by The Retail and Fast Food Workers Union, arguing that one restaurant franchise in particular wouldn't give employees a 10-minute break every four hours.

Apparently the manager of the restaurant said that the company didn't have an obligation to let staff go to the toilet outside of their breaks. I don't know about you, but when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Imagine just holding it for hours on end?! Luckily, workers can have that sweet, sweet relief.

2020, you absolute rare cat!

