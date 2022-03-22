Federal Government Announce Mega Boost For Australian Tourism

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a $60 million tourism package in an attempt to attract international visitors to regional destinations impacted by economic uncertainty.

The funding investment provided by the federal government was announced on Tuesday.

"As the world reopens, and travellers get out and see the world again, we want to ensure that at the top of every must-see-list is Australia," Morrison said.

"The package is about getting people on planes and getting them here. It’s about converting the strong interest in Australia to actual businesses."

The investment tally includes $45 million for Tourism Australia as a promotion for areas such as the Gold Coast, NSW north coast, Great Ocean road, the Whitsundays and more.

Morrison added that reviving the tourism sector will cater for a large number of job resumption while strengthening the economy.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland will receive a boost of $15 million in a bid to draw visitors to the Great Barrier Reef.

Trade minister Dan Tehan said the partnership with Tourism Australia will help produce a major marketing campaign, which began when international travel restrictions were eased.

"This campaign is just the start of a long-term strategy to restart tourism to Australia, with further investment in tourism marketing campaigns internationally to come in the second half of the year," Tehan said.

"Our government is working with the sector on a long-term strategy to grow the value of the visitor economy to $230 billion by 2030."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.