Federal Government Discusses Funding For Health Care At National Cabinet Meeting

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to discuss increased funding for the healthcare system at today’s National Cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister will touch on improvements to Medicare, health care and housing following a push from state leaders to take the pressure off busy hospitals.

Expected to be put forward is funding for GP clinics to remain open after hours.

Pharmacies are also set to be given the ability to provide more vaccinations.

Summit leaders will also discuss the current housing issues nationwide after the Federal Government this week announced Australia is working to welcome more skilled migrants into Australia.

This is expected to add more pressure to the worsening housing crisis.

This will be the last meeting of state and territory leaders before the federal budget next month.

