Federal Government Implements Immediate Alcohol Restrictions For Alice Springs

Immediate restrictions on alcohol sales and more community support will be given to the people of Alice Springs in efforts to reduce alcohol-related harm and violent crimes.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese landed in the central Australian town after pleas for him to see first-hand the reality of alcohol-related abuse and violence which has hit extreme levels.

Also announced, Arrernte woman Dorelle Anderson, will be appointed as a central Australian regional controller to oversee the changes.

Key changes:

There will be takeaway alcohol-free days on Monday and Tuesday, while on other days, takeaways will only be permitted to sell between 3pm-7pm.

A limit of one transaction per day will also apply across all days.

Mr Albanese has promised $25 million in community services funding for central Australian organisations.

$2 million has been committed for the Tangerntyere women’s council.

$2 million for “high visibility” police operations and $2 million for CCTV safety lighting.

$4.6 million has also been committed for emergency accommodation.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the “data had settled” and there was an obvious need for reforms following changes under the previous Federal Governmement which allowed intervention-era alcohol restrictions.

“Peter Dutton was a part of the Coalition cabinet that sat there and let the stronger futures law lapse in the Northern Territory,” Ms Fyles said.

“Yet over the last few weeks he’s played politics with this issue without even visiting the Northern Territory.”

“The prime minister and myself as chief minister, we won’t give up.

“There is tough work that needs to be done. But we are here listening to the community and working with them.”

