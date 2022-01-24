Federal Government Secure Rights To Aboriginal Flag In Landmark Deal

The Aboriginal Flag is now free to be used in all public settings, after the designer transferred copyright to the Commonwealth.

The flag, which was created by designer Harold Thomas in 1970, was under strict legal circumstances and was used to fine Indigenous groups.

It now "belongs to everyone" after a landmark $20 million ownership deal was secured by the Federal Government.

Many indigenous Australians will rejoice over a longstanding battle with political powers, working tirelessly to "free the flag".

Ken Wyatt, Minister for Indigenous Australians said the representation of freedom is "profoundly important for all Australians".

"In reaching this agreement to resolve the copyright issues, all Australians can freely display and use the flag to celebrate Indigenous culture," Wyatt said.

"Now that the commonwealth holds the copyright, it belongs to everyone, and no one can take it away." - Ken Wyatt

The settlement from Canberra allows the artwork to be used by the public, across Indigenous groups or sporting codes and clubs - without having to pay excess fees or receiving written permission.

Thomas believes the flag is now in safe hands, ending the ongoing legal issues.

"I hope that this arrangement provides comfort to all Aboriginal people and Australians to use the Flag, unaltered, proudly and without restriction," the flag designer said.

"I am grateful that my art is appreciated by so many, and that it has come to represent something so powerful to so many."

The non-indigenous company, who threatened to sue the AFL and NRL for wearing the design, Carroll and Richardson Flagworld are still the licensed manufacturer - yet Flagworld cannot limit citizens for using the flag.

