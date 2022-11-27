Federal Government Strikes Deal With David Pocock To Pass Industrial Relations Bill

The Federal Government's controversial Industrial Relations Bill is set to become law after a deal was struck with independent senator David Pocock.

The changes include stronger protections for small and medium sized businesses, as well as an annual independent review of JobSeeker.

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke announced the deal on ABC’s Insiders following a meeting Pocock whose vote is imperative for the bill to pass.

"One is with respect to small business, the other is low-paid workers, and finally a concern that he has that's outside of my portfolio but is part of the agreement that goes to structural issues that we can put in place to deal with people who are outside of the payment system," he said.

Mr Pocock said it's now better for business and workers and makes sure the most vulnerable are not left behind.

"These are the biggest industrial relations reforms in at least a decade, and I've made it very clear that this is not something that I wanted to horse trade on.

"I've wanted to work constructively and ensure that we get the very best possible reforms when it comes to industrial relations," he said.

The ACT senator said the raft of changes will secure “long-overdue wage rises, maintaining productivity and protecting the most vulnerable in our communities”.

“This is now a substantially different bill to the one introduced in the House of Representatives a month ago. It is better for business, better for workers and makes sure the most vulnerable in our community are no longer left behind,” he said.

“This legislation introduces significant reforms to Australia’s industrial relations system that will benefit women and low-paid workers in particular ... there are now additional safeguards in place for business, especially small businesses, and some important new powers to better protect the low paid and those reliant on government support.”

The legislation is now expected to pass the Senate by the end of this week.

