Federal Government Throw Support Behind 19th AFL Team In Tassie

The Federal Government may provide funding to build a new stadium in Tasmania should the AFL grant the state a new team license.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the federal government would work to improve infrastructure if there was a 19th team in Tasmania.

"I hope very much that the 19th license happens and we will talk constructively with the Tasmanian Government about the infrastructure needs of the state," she said.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said Tasmania would need a new stadium if it wanted to be considered for a 19th license.

“I love Tasmania, I really do. But the biggest challenge in Tasmania is a couple of things - it’s not big enough in absolute terms and it’s not growing,” he said.

Blundstone Arena, which hosts home games for North Melbourne, has a capacity of 20 000 people.

The 19 AFL Club Presidents will vote on whether to award Tasmania a license later in the month.

