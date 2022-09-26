Federal Government To Reveal New Security Measures Following Cyberattack

The Federal Government are set to reveal new security measures to stop hackers following a cyberattack that compromised the personal information of millions of Optus users.

Optus on Thursday announced that hackers had obtained personal information from around 9.8 million customers.

Hackers were able to gain access to phone numbers, emails, names, driver’s licence numbers, date of births, addresses and passport numbers.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed plans to introduce new security measures.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

According to the ABC, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil discussed the cyberattack with the Cyber Security Centre and Australian Signals Directorate in a meeting on Saturday.

The meeting resulted in several security changes by the government including informing banks of a potential security breach as soon as possible.

Optus will now be required to provide banks with customer information, so financial institutions are able to protect customers who have had their personal information compromised in a cyberattack.

Under current privacy protections, banks are not immediately informed of a breach which puts Australians’ financial information at risk.

The Federal Government are set to reveal several other changes to national security measures this week.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.