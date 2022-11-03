Federal Government Unveils $328m Teacher Workforce Action Plan

The Federal Government on Thursday will announce a draft plan to address teacher shortages.

Education Minister Jason Clare will address the Australian Primary Principals Association today, revealing details about the $328m national teacher workforce action plan.

The plan aims to address escalating education work shortages, with predictions of around 4,000 fewer teachers than required by 2025 if nothing changes.

Ahead of Thursday's announcement, Mr Clare said increased teacher aide support, additional training, administrative and improved curriculum planning support were all being addressed.

"The respect that the profession gets today isn't what it used to get," he said.

"Too many people overlook teaching as a profession when they're sitting their final exams at high school thinking about what they want to be after school."

According to The Guardian, the education minister's speech will include election commitments and more:

$159m for training more teachers,

$56m for scholarships worth up to $40,000 each,

$68m to encourage mid-career professionals to shift into teaching,

$10m to boost professional development,

$10m towards a campaign,

$25m for a teacher workload reduction fund.

The teacher workforce draft plan will seek feedback from stakeholders, and education professionals until it is finalised in December.

"It took 10 years to create this crisis, and it will take time to fix.

"I want to know what you think of it, what's right, what's wrong, what should be in it, what should be taken out," Clare said.

