Federal Health Minister Confirms Free RAT Program For Concession Card Holders Ends July

The Federal government is ditching free Covid rapid antigen tests (RAT) for concession card holders.

Health Minister Mark Butler revealed on Tuesday that the program which provides 10 free RATs every three months to people with a concession card, will end in July.

Speaking to 3AW, Mr Butler said it was the “right time” to end the scheme.

“Pensioners and concession cardholders can still get their allocation of up to 10 tests before the end of this month which should carry them through for a period of time,” he added.

“There are still free RATs. There are so many RATs in the community right now.” - Mr Butler

But the move comes at the same time most states and territories have reduced the Covid immunity period down from 12 weeks to just 28-days, with access to RATs vital.

National president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia [PSA], Dr Fei Sim, said removing the free concessional access program will put vulnerable Australians at risk.

"The pandemic is not over, and the threat of serious illness is still there for many vulnerable people in our communities.

"Testing remains a vital part of our Covid-19 response," she said.

"While recognising that our approach to test-trace-isolate has changed since the program was launched in January, testing with even mild symptoms remains an expectation of everyone in the community." - Dr Sim

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has issued a dire warning that the latest Omicron wave could last another six weeks.

“We're going to continue to see case numbers rise, we’re going to continue to see increased pressure on our hospitals,” Butler told 3AW.

