Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt Set To Retire From Parliament

National Health Minister Greg Hunt is expected to retire after nearly 20 years in politics.

There was growing speculation that Hunt would depart his post in May 2022, at the time of the next election.

Hunt helped steer the nation during the fight against Coronavirus.

He has held the seat of Flinders since 2001, and is expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.

National treasurer Josh Frydenberg spoke on Hunt's work through the years, however did not confirm his retirement.

"Greg is my closest friend in this place... We are dear friends and he has been an outstanding Health Minister through this crisis," Mr Frydenberg said.

"The fact that Australia has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world and the fact that we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world is in due to no small part to the incredible work that all health professionals have done across Australia, and Greg as the Health Minister."

Zoe McKenzie, a director who advised Andrew Robb during his time as trade minister, is being touted as the predecessor for the impending open position.

