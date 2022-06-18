'Feel Sorry For Him': Aaron Woods Throws Support Behind Hooked Rabbitohs Star
On Triple M's Dead Set Legends
Getty Images/Channel 9
Amidst the Rabbitohs' 32-12 loss to the Dragons on Thursday night, halfback Lachlan Ilias was benched after just 27 minutes of the game.
Popping into the studio on Triple M Sydney's Dead Set Legends, Dragons forward Aaron Woods extended his sympathy and support to Ilias.
