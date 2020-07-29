FENNELL FORESTRY TRUCK PULL CHALLENGE 2020



The Fennell Forestry Truck Pull Challenge will take a break in 2020, as the community continues to work its

way through the challenges associated with COVID-19.



The free community event has been held in Mount Gambier annually since 2013, drawing national

attention and support from within the timber, truck and transport industry, local business and the

community.



Almost $150,000 has been raised for children’s charity, Variety SA, during this time.

Fennell Forestry Managing Director and event organiser Wendy Fennell said the decision to cancel was

made in response to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic.



She thanked inaugural sponsors The Barry Maney Group and Trident Tyres for their unwavering support

during the seven successful truck pull events.



Ms Fennell also encouraged would-be competitors to use the time off to their advantage.



“There is plenty of time to get into training and build your team bigger and better than before. Who knows

what