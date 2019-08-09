Ferocious Winds Sweep Victoria Overnight

Ferocious winds reaching 120km/h have swept through Victoria overnight, with the rain and even snow expected to fall.

The State Emergency Service had 157 calls for help across Victoria between 6am Thursday and 6am Friday, the majority for fallen trees and a few calls for building damage.

Melbourne's southeastern suburbs and Mornington Peninsula are getting the worst of the winds as Friday morning stretches on, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

It follows winds reaching 120km/h at Cape Otway in the state's west about 5am on Friday.

Winds are expected to ease in the Melbourne area from about 9am when the rain is expected to hit the city.

"A low pressure system tracking rapidly eastwards across Bass Strait will reach the Tasman Sea this morning," the warning reads.

Blizzard conditions are expected across alpine areas on Friday, with snow expected above 500m and flurries possible for the Dandenong Ranges.

Icy temperatures are also set to continue across the state, with Melbourne headed for a top of 11C but strong winds will make it feel much colder.

Elsewhere across Victoria, Ballarat is forecast to reach just 7C and Mount Dandenong 4C.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!