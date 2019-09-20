Festa Italiana

Celebrate All Things Italian!

3 hours ago

Article heading image for Festa Italiana

Join in for a weekend celebration of Merredin’s Italian History.

Friday 18 October
– 11:30am – Morning Melodies at Cummins Theatre – $15 with Morning Tea included
– 6:30pm – Elders Golden Sausage Competition at Cummins Theatre – $5 entry fee with tastings

Saturday 19 October
– 10am – 4pm – Italian activities at Leisure Centre – FREE event with Soccer, Boccee, Card games, cooking demonstrations and entertainment
– 7pm –  Italian Dinner at Cummins Theatre – Tickets $30 with 3 course meal and entertainment – bookings essential tickets available online or in person at Central Wheatbelt Visitor Centre or Cummins Theatre

Sunday 20 October
– 11:30am – Light Luncheon at Cummins Theatre, cost tba

Enquiries contact Hannah at Shire of Merredin on 9041 1611

Location
Cummins Theatre, Bates Street Merredin

Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs