Festival To Launch This October In Margaret River!

Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival will be launching in Margaret River on October 11-13 2019.

Margaret River, known for its wine and fine arts, is set to attract guitar makers, distributors, players and enthusiasts from around the country to celebrate and learn about guitars, bass guitars, ukeleles, banjos, mandolins and other stringed instruments.

If you're a live music-lover, you can expect everything form Blues to Roots, World to Jazz, Metal & Rock, Country, Classical and more, featuring players from around the country showcasing the magic of strings - be it electric or acoustic, bass or mandolin, banjo or ukulele and beyond.

The first round of artist announcements include blues legend Dave Brewer with his band, Grammy Award winner Lucky Oceans, Kimberley singer-songwriter Stephen Pigram & world fusion phenomenon Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble, 2018 nominees for WAM best bassist & jazz act.

The lineup also includes; Alan Banks | The Swamp Stompers (NSW) | Ian Porter (NSW) | Michael Dunstan | Sam Lemann (VIC) | Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse | Harry Jakamarra | Mark De Vattimo | Ragdoll | Tracey Barnett | Mitch Ballardin with plenty more to come!

The Makers line-up includes: Ormsby (largest producer of electric guitars in Australia) | Donmo (SA) | Australian Tonewoods | Small Island Amps | Deloraine Lutherie | Guitar Repairs South West, who will also be offering a free instrument inspection to all pass holders at the festival.

What sets this state-first event apart is the opportunity it will provide to immerse visitors in the world of strings via workshops, keynote presentations, masterclasses, panel discussions, listening sessions, demos and Q&A’s with artists & luthiers.

The Main Exhibition, set at the Festival Hub - the adequately named new culture & entertainment venue Margaret River HEART (Hub of Entertainment, Arts & Regional Touring) – will host guitar makers from around the country, plus retailers, gear manufacturers & distributors. Additional exhibitions exploring the many faces and impacts of guitars will be on show at other venues throughout the town and wider region for festival-goers to enjoy.

First Release Tickets on sale Friday, June 21 through Eventbrite

See www.stringsattachedfestival.com.au and sign up to the mailing list to get first access to updates and ticket releases.