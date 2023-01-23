Fiery Police Pursuit Ends In Death Of Two People

NSW Police have confirmed the death of two people after the vehicle they were travelling crashed after being pursued by highway police officers in Sydney’s inner-west.

The car rolled onto its roof and burst into flames after attempting to flee police just before 12.30am on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Police were patrolling Centenary Drive in Strathfield when they attempted to stop the silver Audi which failed to stop, with police then initiating the pursuit.

The Audi crashed on the southbound on-ramp to the M4 motorway in Homebush.

NSW Police commander Adam Whyte congratulated police and passer byes who stopped and assist following the vehicle’s crash, but the two occupants were unable to be saved.

“The vehicle travelled for approximately 2km north along Centenary Drive, at which point it continued at high speed, and when taking the corner into the on-ramp for the westbound M4, collided with the railing,” Mr Whyte said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

“As a result of the collision, the vehicle travelling at high speed landed upside down after travelling through the bush onto the M4 upside down and burst into flames.

“I like to congratulate the police and a number of passer byes who stopped to assist. Their efforts were brave and admirable.

“However, to no avail. And unfortunately, both occupants of the vehicles died as a result of their injuries.”

The pair have been yet to be formally identified.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.