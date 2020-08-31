FIFO Mental Health Support Is Coming For Regional NSW Students

It's been a big year for all Australians, but an even bigger year for regional Australians with bushfires, a drought and now COVID-19 devastating regional communities.

To combat the stress associated with these events, the NSW Government has announced a fly-in fly-out psychology & tele psychology service, with sixteen senior psychologists on hand to support regional and remote students throughout NSW.

The move is part of the NSW Government's $88.4 million mental health contribution, which also includes providing every regional high school with a full-time counsellor and a support officer.

Premiere Gladys Berejiklian says the concept had previously been trialled and with the success of the trial, a permanent fly-in fly-out service will become permanent in 2021.

“Students across NSW have shown incredible courage and resilience having been impacted by COVID-19, bushfires and drought... It is incredibly important students have access to mental health support in a timely manner. This will expand the pool of psychologists in locations where there is a limited supply of casual or temporary school counselling staff.” - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says it's essential for students to have the tools they need to manage their mental health through this difficult time.

“Mental health is one of the major issues affecting regional communities and this is particularly true for our young people... Drought, bushfires and now COVID have caused a lot of stress for students this year so this is a very timely announcement. Providing them with access to professional support during this time is crucial.” - Deputy Premier John Barilaro

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says there are 1108 full time school counsel positions to be filled throughout NSW.

“It is incredibly important that we continue to support our schools when it comes to the mental health and wellbeing of our students in NSW... As a regional parent I am proud of today’s announcement because it means students in regional and rural NSW, including primary and central schools, will have ongoing access to a permanent team of specialist psychologists.” - Education Minister Sarah Mitchell

The Royal Far west has provided this service to schools like Canowindra Public School, Eugowra Public School, Goologon Public School and more.

Some of the services provided include assessments for learning and/or emotional difficulties, therapeutic interventions, consultations with school staff, local counselling sessions and whole staff professional learning.

If you or some you know needs support, call kids helpline on 1800 55 1800 or lifeline on 13 11 14.

