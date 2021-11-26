Fifteen West Aussies Taken In 2021 AFL Draft

Both Fremantle and West Coast opted to target local talent in this week's NAB AFL Draft, as 15 West Aussies were selected collectively.

On night one, the Dockers targeted two homegrown players with their early picks - taking Jye Amiss (East Perth) with the pick #8, and Neil Erasmus (Subiaco) with pick #21.

Fremantle followed up those selections with another two West Australians. Classy midfielder Matthew Johnson was the first player taken on night two, and they wrapped up their draft haul by selecting unique tall Eric Benning.

The Eagles followed up their ealy selection of running defender Caleb Chesser by selecting Peel Thunder's Brady Hough, before targeting three more WA players with their latter picks.

Rhett Bazzo, Jack Williams and mature-age pick Greg Clark rounded out the Eagles selections, much to the delight of club recruiter Todd Nisbett.

"WA is very important for us, it's a big focus, and luckily enough those guys were still there, because we rank them very highly."

Every West Australian prospect selected in the 2021 AFL DRAFT:

FIRST ROUND:

Pick 8 - Jye Amiss (Fremantle), Pick 10 - Neil Erasmus (Fremantle), Pick 18 - Angus Sheldrick (Sydney), Pick 19 - Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

SECOND ROUND

Pick 21 - Matt Johnson (Fremantle), Pick 27 - Jesse Motlop (Carlton), Pick 31 - Brady Hough (West Coast), Pick 37 - Rhett Bazzo (West Coast)

THIRD ROUND

Pick 40 - Corey Warner (Sydney), Pick 41 - James Tunstill (Brisbane), Pick 43 - Arthur Jones (Western Bulldogs

FOURTH ROUND

Pick 54 - Eric Benning (Fremantle), Pick 57 - Jack Williams (West Coast)

FIFTH ROUND

Pick 62 - Greg Clark (West Coast)

SIXTH ROUND

Pick 65 - Taj Woewodin (Melbourne)