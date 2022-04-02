Fifth Victim From Mt Disappointment Helicopter Crash Identified

The fifth victim of Thursday’s Mount Disappointment helicopter crash has been formally identified as Nicholas Vasudeva.

First Ag Capital released a statement revealing Mr Vasudeva was on his way to perform a property inspection at the time of the crash.

"Nicholas was an inspiring individual, with a storied career in both Australia and the United Kingdom at a number of law firms and financial institutions," the company said.

"He was a true gentleman with a great sense of humour who was well loved by all his colleagues, associates and family, and will be missed dearly."

Mr Vasudeva was riding in one of two helicopters flying in a convoy over Mt Disappointment on Thursday morning when one of the aircrafts vanished.

Four other people also died in the incident including the helicopter’s 32-year-old pilot Dean Neal.

Mr Neal’s family expressed their shock over the incident saying their "broken hearts go to the families and friends of those who were flying with him".

The three other victims include meat industry leader Paul Troja, AXIchain CEO Linda Woodford and finance consultant Ian Perry.

Ms Woodford’s brother described his sister as a “driven visionary” and “an eternal optimist”.

"She was the glue in our family, she was the one who made sure everyone was okay,” he said.

An investigation has been launched by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau into the cause of the crash.

