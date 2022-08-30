Fifty Urgent Care Centres Announced In Victoria-New South Wales Partnership

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet have today announced a major healthcare partnership across the two states.

Victoria and NSW will each establish 25 urgent care services in partnership with General Practitioners (GPs) bringing the total number of services across both states to 50.

It’s hoped the new services will help ease pressure on emergency departments, give people fast care for urgent but non-critical conditions and free up critical resources for patients with more serious needs.

Mild infections, fractures and burns will be some of the conditions the GP-partnered services will be able to assist with.

Services will operate for extended hours and patients will not be charged for services provided by GPs. Patients without a Medicare card will also be able to access services, free of charge.

These new services will be commissioned in partnership with Primary Health Networks, with locations determined following consideration of population, community needs and emergency department demand.

Andrews said the centres would help address the current healthcare crisis and support the industry’s restoration following the COVID-19 pandemic

“Around the country, the pandemic has put enormous pressure on healthcare systems, and part of that is because – through no fault of their own – people have delayed going to their GP and accessing primary care,” he said.

“Every day, it gets harder to access a bulk-billing GP. Victoria and New South Wales are doing something about it.

“We know and appreciate that the Commonwealth are investigating longer-term support for primary care, but we also know we need to act now to support healthcare systems across Australia’s two biggest states.”

Victoria locations

Ten centres will be established to partner with Albury Wodonga Health, Alfred Hospital, Austin Hospital, Bendigo Hospital, Box Hill Hospital, Casey Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Frankston Hospital, Latrobe Regional Hospital, and Werribee Mercy Hospital.

Another 10 Victorian locations will be announced soon.

The two centres are on top of the government’s recent $14.3 million investment to establish and run five new Priority Primary Care Centres (PPCCs) with the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Northern Hospital Epping, Sunshine Hospital, Monash Medical Centre Clayton, and Grampians Health Ballarat.

New South Wales locations

The locations of future urgent care services in NSW will be delivered where there is greatest need, based on the demands experienced by hospital emergency departments, including where services can be scaled up quickly.

