The Bob Brown Foundation say they won't give up the fight against dirty fish farming after the JBS acquisition of Huon Aquaculture.

The group lobbied against the takeover given the companies questionable record on sustainability.

Fight against dirty fish farming to continue after major acquisition

Spokesperson Bec Howarth they'll continue to fight for a move towards more land-based fish farming.

“We’ll be monitoring the situation, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on things, we will be holding these companies to account. These are public waterways, these belong to the Tasmanian people, and also there’s marine life here which are so unique and it’s not found anywhere else in the world, we have a high number of threatened species.”

The multinational beef giant acquired 100 percent of Huon Aquaculture after a vote among shareholders on Friday, where 75 percent of the votes were cast in favour of the company purchase.

JBS Australia chief executive Brent Eastwood said they were committed to upholding standards.

“We will uphold the highest standards for superior quality, fish health, and sustainable farming practices, from water management to animal welfare, and stock densities.”

The acquisition of the company remains subject to court approval this week.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr