Fight For Your Cause Gloves Going On Next Weekend

The gloves are ready and comfort zones have disappeared, Fight for Your Cause is back in 2019.

The annual Corporate Charity Boxing event raises money for worthy charities and other causes in and around our great city. So far, the event has raised over $473,000 with all the donations being passed on to those that need it most.

After losing over 25kg and having one armature fight under his belt, Steve Moss is stepping into the ring, raising money for Give Me 5 For Kids. GM5FK started in the mid-90s, and raises money for local children’s hospital wards.

“Not only will I be raising money for a great cause, I hope I can inspire others to change their lives,” Steve said.

Steve’s goal is to raise $5000 and we reckon he can do it!

Jump onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/chief68-fight-for-your-cause?fbclid=IwAR3jlI9Q2J46AQjviZk4BMaZlv5c47RhSDxZ2qSEHGLjJN1ES5G-diytMX0 to show your support.

If you want to experience the atmosphere of this event grab your tickets at https://www.fightforyourcause.net/media today!

Fight for Your Cause 2019 will be held, Saturday 19th of October 2019 at Townsville Stadium Murray Lyons Crescent, Annandale

