Final Day For Victorians To Claim Isolation Payments

The Andrews government confirmed that the COVID isolation payment program will be dumped on Tuesday.

The payment was introduced in July 2020, helping any Victorian who was forced to stay at home while waiting test results.

A government initiative delivered $450 to anyone who missed work as a result of delayed PCR tests, the payment is no longer required due to the arrival of rapid antigen tests.

The at-home tests - which generally provide test results within 15 minutes - are now readily available all across the country.

Victoria's Industry Support and Recovery Minister Martin Pakula confirmed the development, saying the program can't be claimed after Monday.

An excess of 1.2 million payments were made to Victorians since the program was introduced.

While demand for the payment has significantly reduced, other support initiatives will be offered. These include payments for self-isolation, quarantine or caring for someone in isolation/quarantine.

Victoria has 41,205 active cases of coronavirus.

The last of the isolation payments before 9am on Wednesday, after submitting a PCR test which was taken Tuesday or earlier.

