Final Line-Up Confirmed For Perth's Massive Canning "Highway To Hell" Closure In March

The full line-up for the big event closing the Perth Festival 2020 has been announced and yes Perth, get ready for something epic!

This year, the Perth Festival celebrates our city and its connection to Bon Scott, the iconic frontman of legendary Aussie rock band, AC/DC.

On Sunday March 1, 10km of Canning Highway will be closed to traffic to create the world’s longest stage – and Perth’s playground for the day.

Dan Sultan with members of the Perth Symphony Orchestra, Mojo Juju and the WAAPA Gospel Choir, and Perth’s mass Air Guitar World Record Attempt will add to the fun at Tompkins Park, one of the four main entertainment zones.

Roving street performers, live bands, high-voltage performance poets, community choirs, dance troupes, kids’ activities, special meal offerings and exhibitions complete the program for this unprecedented music and art spectacular.

There will be entertainment all along the highway with the program split into four key zones:

The Canning Bridge zone – Canning Bridge to Riseley St, Applecross

The Tompkins Park zone – Tompkins Park, Alfred Cove

The Valley zone – Stock Rd to Petra Street, Palmyra

The Rainbow zone – May St, East Fremantle to the Rainbow between the bridges in Fremantle

Connecting them all from Applecross to Fremantle, a convoy of local, interstate and international acts will belt out their versions of AC/DC classics from stages on eight semi-trailer trucks. From Aussie rock to Finnish folk, saltwater sounds to soulful strains, artists as diverse as Pigram Brothers, Amyl and The Sniffers, Japan’s Shonen Knife and WA’s Abbe May with The Southern River Band will give Bon the epic tribute he deserves.

Bring a picnic and watch the trucks roll past anywhere along the highway or experience all the activities on offer in any of the four zones. Activities begin at 4pm and the hit parade of trucks rolls out from Applecross at 5pm.

Transperth will provide shuttle buses from Bull Creek, Murdoch University (operating as a Park & Ride) and Fremantle Train Station.

Perth Festival 2020 starts on 7 February. Apart from Highway to Hell, the Festival has a diverse program of free and ticketed theatre, music, dance, opera, visual arts, literature and film events at venues throughout Perth.

Full details of Perth Festival and Highway to Hell, including the full program, maps, schedules and transport tips via the Perth Festival website.