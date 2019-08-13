Final Weeks Of North Queensland Winter Bringing The Chill Factor

With temps warming up ahead of Spring, it’s almost time to say farewell to goosebumps!

It’s been a chilly Winter for North Queenslanders, seeing temps dropping well into the single digits over the season.

This weekend brings good news if you're tired of wearing your Flanny, with temps slightly improving in some parts of the North.

With just 2 weeks of ‘Winter’ left, here’s what’s on the cards for North Queensland:

Townsville will wake up to 15 degrees on Saturday, before a cool start to Monday at 13 but reaching 29 on Tuesday arvo

As for Ingham the warmest morning will be Friday with a low of 16 and then a cool dip to 12 on Tuesday

In Bowen the warmest day will be Saturday with temps ranging from 14-27 before a chilly 11 degrees on Tuesday

And for our Burdekin friends, you might want to keep your Flanny handy with Ayr expecting the lowest weekend temps, getting down to 13 on Saturday night and 12 on Sunday

