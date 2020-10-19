FINALS RECAP | The Cameron Smith "Play" That Left Mark Geyer In Awe
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
MG was left in absolute awe during the Preliminary Final weekend and it had nothing to do with his beloved Penrith Panthers making their first Grand Final in 17-years.
Rather it was a play from Cameron Smith late on in the Storm's win over the Raiders which MG called the "play of the season."
LISTEN BELOW:
