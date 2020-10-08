Finals Week 2: Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
TRIPLE M ROCKS FOOTY
Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App.
2020 Finals Week 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Friday October 9
1st Semi Final - Roosters vs. Raiders
Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT), 6pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence & Anthony Maroon for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEDT), 6:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Saturday October 10
12pm-3pm (AEDT), 11am-2pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Nathan Brown, Emma Lawrence & Tony Squires.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
2nd Semi Final - Eels vs. Rabbitohs
Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT), 6pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read & Anthony Maroon for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEDT), 6:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coat, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Sunday October 11
1pm-4pm (AEDT), 12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.