Financial Support On The Way For Small Businesses Thanks To New NSW Premier

Struggling businesses knocked back from receiving Jobsaver or believing they weren’t eligible can now reapply on Service NSW for financial support.

Applications will be assessed on a case by case basis under a new hardship criteria.

NSW Small business minister Damien Tudehope says the government’s approach is flexible, encouraging businesses to explain the specific financial hardships they have experienced.

“What we want to say to businesses we are flexible about this. Come and tell us your story about why you should be entitled to a Grant,” he said.

It comes as Dominic Perrottet is sworn in as New South Wales' new Premier today. He will meet with health officials Wednesday morning and expected to make some changes to the crisis cabinet to focus on economic recovery.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr