Last week the State Government announced a $100 million financial support package for those hit hardest by the recent South Australian lockdown, those cash injections are still available.

More than 14,000 businesses across the State have requested the $3,000 lockdown relief grants and will see the money landing in their account this week.

Treasurer Rob Lucas has encouraged businesses and individuals who took a significant financial hit during the lockdown, to apply for the remaining grants.

Financial support packages still available after lockdown

The $3,000 grants are available to businesses with a payroll of less than $10 million and lost 30% of their turnover during the lockdown period.

Non-employing sole traders can apply for grants of $1,000.

Any South Australian who has lost between eight and 19 hours of work each week, can apply for a weekly Covid-19 Disaster payment of $375.

Applications can be made through the MyGov website.

