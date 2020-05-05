Finch Hatton Mum Wins Awards For Spicy Products!

“Local mum of 2 and home based business owner wins 4 awards in the recent 2020 Australia/New Zealand Mr Chilli awards”



Michelle Camilleri from Finch Hatton and owner of Pioneer Valley condiment business One Hungry Mumma, has again been successful in gaining awards at the popular Australia/NZ Mr Chilli awards for the 2nd consecutive year!

Michelle took out a 1st place for her original Spicy Chilli Jam, a 2nd place for her original Spicy Charred Capsicum Sauce and a 2nd Place for her original Hot “N” Spiky Sauce and a 3rd place for her original Smokey Chilli Rub “Last year I entered 3 products and won 2 of three, this year I entered 5 products and won

4 out of 5, so the odds are looking good for me” - Check her page on Facebook

