Finding A RAT Amid Frenzied Demand

Despite states and territories mandating positive rapid antigen test (RAT) reporting, limited retail supplies seem unlikely to improve in the coming weeks.

Major pharmacy operators including API, which owns Priceline, along with discount giant Chemist Warehouse, warn supplies of home testing kits would not increase until February.

"API received 500,000 tests last week, will receive a further 250,000 this week and again next week, staying at that level until 2.75 million arrive in mid-February," the company told the ABC.

"We understand that other wholesalers have similar availability challenges in the short term," they reported.

"Some suppliers are not taking any more orders. Others are saying orders now will be delivered by the end of February at the earliest." - DPI

Not dissimilar, Chemist Warehouse director Mario Tascone said in an email to ABC News that "We have RAT stock regularly being distributed to our stores around the country, however the demand is still currently outstripping the supplied stock"

"In saying this, the situation will improve in the weeks ahead and we are committed to doing everything we can to provide our customers with accessible and affordable rapid testing." - Mario Tascone

Meanwhile supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles, have shipment arriving at stores and online, however, a spokesman from Woolies said the tests were selling out quickly when they hit the shelves.

Both supermarkets have restricted purchases to a one-pack limit.

In the meantime, free RATs are available at testing sites as an alternative to PCR tests for close contacts and symptomatic people.

There are also free supplies on their way for frontline workers across NSW and Victoria.

It follows, national cabinet last week agreeing to provide free home testing kits to people holding five concession cards.

So, for those lucky enough to get their hands on a RAT, whether free or not, and unlucky enough to test positive here's how to register your result.

NT - https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au or click here for direct link

TAS - https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au or click here for direct link

SA - https://www.sahealth.sa.gov.au or click here for direct link

QLD - https://www.qld.gov.au or click here for direct link

NSW - https://service.nsw.gov.au or click here for direct link

VIC - https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au or click here for direct link

