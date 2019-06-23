"Fingers Crossed" | James Maloney Gives Triple M NRL An Update On Nathan Cleary's Injury

James Maloney has admitted that he's keeping his fingers crossed after teammate Nathan Cleary was forced from the field with an ankle injury after the first half.

Maloney spoke to Triple M NRL after the Blues emphatic win over Queensland, explaining that he'd already checked on Cleary.

You can hear Maloney's full post-game interview, including what he reckons was a "horrible call on a forward pass", below.

