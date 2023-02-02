Fire Aboard Cruise Ship In Sydney Contained

A fire onboard a cruise ship docked at Sydney’s White Bay Terminal has been contained.

Around 850 crew members and passengers were evacuated from the Viking Orion cruise ship after a fire broke out in three cabins.

Fire and Rescue NSW Adam Dewberry confirmed the fire had been completely extinguished.

“The ship’s crew have contained this fire with firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW, confirming that there has been complete extinguishment, and that the fire has not spread to those adjoining cabins,” Mr Dewberry said.

“As a precaution, levels five and level six of the ship have been evacuated.

“The remainder of the ship is maintaining its normal operation, that includes passengers disembarking to go on their scenic tours of Sydney throughout the day.”

Mr Dewberry said two passengers were assessed by ambulance for smoke inhalation and didn’t need to go to hospital.

