FIRE ALERT: Emergency Warning for Clarence Valley

UPDATE 5:02pm:

Watch&Act: Middle Creek Rd, Kangaroo Creek. Threats to homes in the vicinity of Sandstone Drive and McGills Road at Kremos have eased.

Residents should continue to monitor the situation. If your plan is to leave, leave now before the fire threatens.

--

Strong winds continue to fan fires from the Mid North Coast to the Clarence Valley.

At 3:45pm, the NSW Rural Fire Service released an emergency warning for Middle Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek.

According to the RFS, the fire is burning in a south-easterly direction.

Residents in the area of Sandstone Drive and McGills Road, Kremnos are advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches.