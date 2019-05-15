Fire, Broken Windows And Vomit. Gleeso Looks Back At 30 Years Of The Screaming Jets

Touring Australia to celebrate 30 years The Screaming Jets, Dave Gleeson gives Triple M Aussie's Becko a call to look back on the last 30 years of fire, broken windscreens and vomit.

Listen to the full interview:



Starting in 1989 from the Newcastle suburbs not much has change with Australia's hard working, pub rock band show.

8 studio albums, 2 live albums, 3 EP’s, over 100 original songs in an extensive rock catalogue, the Jets are going back to their roots and uncovering songs they haven’t played for years.



Along with the shows The Screaming Jets have released The Dirty Thirty- an album celebrating three decades of rock, available in-stores and online now.

The Screaming Jets are touring Australia on the 'Dirty Thirty' 30th anniversary tour.

Fri 17th May – The Triffid, Brisbane

Sat 18th May – Astor Theatre, Perth

Fri 24th May – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Sat 25th May - The Gov, Adelaide

More info: www.thescreamingjets.com.au

