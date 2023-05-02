Fire Fighters Hospitalised As Crews Work To Contain Brisbane Warehouse Blaze

Two fire fighters have been hospitalised after attempting to put out a large warehouse fire in Brisbane’s south.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Pacific Highway in Slacks Creek at around 2:20AM on Tuesday morning following reports of a fire at a warehouse.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire fighters found the second storey engulfed in flames.

Paramedics, police and 13 fire crews arrived at the scene a short time later.

At least two people have been injured in the blaze with fire fighters still working to get the fire under control.

Residents living nearby have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed.

It is unclear what started the blaze with a full investigation to be established after the fire is extinguished.

