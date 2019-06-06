UPDATED: 3:45pm

Bushfire ALL CLEAR for western part of FOREST GROVE in SHIRE OF AUGUSTA-MARGARET RIVER

ALERT LEVEL:



An ALL CLEAR advice has been issued for people bounded by Caves Road, Forest Grove Road, Harrison Road and Calgardup Road in FOREST GROVE in SHIRE OF AUGUSTA-MARGARET RIVER.

The bushfire has been contained and is under control.

The danger has passed but you need to remain vigilant in case the situation changes.

WHAT TO DO: Drive slowly and with caution due to smoke and emergency services personnel working in the area.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is stationary.

It is contained and under control.

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Roads have not been closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR SHIRE OF AUGUSTA-MARGARET RIVER.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene.

EXTRA INFORMATION: