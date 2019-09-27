Fire Stations Across North Queensland Hosting Open Days

Interested in the Fire and Rescue industry?

Maybe the kids are bored, and you need to get out of the house?

Perhaps you fancy yourself a man or woman in uniform?

Well good news people because Fire and Rescue Stations, as well as, Rural Fire brigades will open their doors for us tomorrow! The station doors will be thrown open as a part of the QFES Open Day – Stronger Together.

This is an opportunity for us in the community to learn about bushfire preparedness and share experiences with staff members and volunteers on the frontline of recent blazes. Plus, there will be station and truck tours, the chance to meet QFES mascots and personnel, fun kids’ activities, safety information/demos.

Here is a list of stations you can pop into around the north:

Black River

Location: Black River and District Rural Fire Brigade, Church Road, Black River

Time: 11am to 2pm

Event: Bushfire information display and permit information.

Cardwell

Location: Fire and Rescue Station, 4 Panos Street, Cardwell

Time: 11am to 1pm

Event: Help to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan and bushfire information display.

Cosgrove

Location: Fire and Rescue Station, 1 Cosgrove Way, Cosgrove (previously named Abbattoir Road)

Time: 10am to 12pm

Event: Bushfire information display and permit information.

Round Mountain

Location: Rural Fire Brigade, Round Mountain, Community area

Time: all day

Event: social media, signage and mobile signs

For more info, jump onto https://www.qfes.qld.gov.au/Pages/Open-Day.aspx

