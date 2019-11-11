FIRE UPDATE: 3pm - Latest from the RFS

Information on dangerous fire and conditions in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas

Issued at 11 November at 3pm

Situation

Tuesday will be a dangerous day. Coffs Harbour & Bellingen Local Government Areas are forecast to have EXTREME Fire Danger on Tuesday 12th November.

There is significant fire activity to the north and west of Coffs Harbour on the eastern Dorrigo Plateau and in the Orara Valley. The fire is known as the Liberation Trail fire, is currently more than 135,000 hectares in size, and is out of control.

Fire in these conditions will travel in a southerly to easterly direction under the influence of strong winds. Smoke and embers will impact areas well ahead of the fires. Spot fires can occur over 5km ahead of the main fire under these conditions. The fire is predicted to spread to Coffs Harbour and the northern beaches.

Under these conditions lives and homes will be at risk. Homes will be undefendable and resources will be stretched. A fire truck may not be able to respond to your 000 call. You need to start taking action NOW.

Advice

If you live in rural, rural residential, on the urban edge, or near bushland, and west of the Pacific Highway, you should relocate to a safer location east of the Pacific Highway.

Residents in the areas of Nana Glen, Lowanna, Ulong, Megan/Cascade, Coramba, Orara, Karangi, Bucca, Friday Creek, west Moonee, west Woolgoolga, Korora Basin (including all outlying areas) should self-relocate to a major urban area (Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Bellingen, Urunga, Dorrigo).

Some areas east of the highway do not provide safe refuge due to their proximity to bushland. Locations such as Arrawarra, Bundagen and Hungry Head are not safer places.

There is a high risk that the fires could impact on urban areas across both Coffs and Bellingen local government areas. Residents in urban areas including the northern beaches away from bushland are anticipated to experience smoke, embers, and possibly urban fires.

If you don’t leave early, you may be advised that it is too late to leave.

If the fire impacts on your property, seek shelter to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Leave early. It is the only safe option. Plan to leave on Monday night.

Information

Updates on this fire are also available at rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

Find out the latest Fire Danger Rating in your area at rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

For information on road conditions or closures, please call the NSW RTA on 131 700 or check rta.nsw.gov.au. Remember roads may be closed without warning.

For information on closures of National Parks associated with this fire, please visit npws.nsw.gov.au.

There are a number of options to voluntarily relocate to, including friends and relatives, shopping centres and clubs.

If you need to report a new fire or require urgent assistance, dial Triple Zero (000).

Authorised by Superintendent Sean McArdle, Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre.