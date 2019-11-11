FIRE UPDATE: Check the Full List of School Closures in NSW
Get the latest at triplem.com.au
NSW Education have released the full list of schools in the state that will be closed tomorrow:
- Afterlee Public School
- Aldavilla Public School
- Alfords Point Public School
- Annangrove Public School
- Avoca Beach Public School
- Awaba Public School
- Balgowlah North Public School
- Barkers Vale Public School
- Barnsley Public School
- Baryulgil Public School
- Bates Drive School
- Beechwood Public School
- Bellbrook Public School
- Bellingen High School
- Bellingen Public School
- Belltrees Public School
- Ben Lomond Public School
- Berowra Public School
- Bilgola Plateau Public School
- Bilpin Public School
- Biraban Public School
- Black Hill Public School
- Blacksmiths Public School
- Blaxland East Public School
- Blaxland High School
- Blaxland Public School
- Blue Haven Public School
- Boambee Public School
- Bobin Public School
- Bonnells Bay Public School
- Bonnet Bay Public School
- Bonville Public School
- Botany Bay Environmental Education Centre
- Bowraville Central School
- Brewongle Environmental Education Centre
- Brisbania Public School
- Brooklyn Public School
- Bundeena Public School
- Bungwahl Public School
- Bungwahl Public School
- Callala Public School
- Camden Haven High School
- Camden Park Environmental Education Centre
- Cardiff High School
- Cascade Environmental Education Centre
- Cattai Public School
- Caves Beach Public School
- Central Mangrove Public School
- Cessnock East Public School
- Chandler Public School
- Chatham High School
- Chatham High School
- Chatham Public School
- Chatham Public School
- Chifley College Dunheved Campus
- Chifley College Senior Campus
- Coffee Camp Public School
- Collins Creek Public School
- Colo Heights Public School
- Colo High School
- Colo Vale Public School
- Comboyne Public School
- Comleroy Road Public School
- Congewai Public School
- Coolongolook Public School
- Coopernook Public School
- Cooranbong Public School
- Copacabana Public School
- Coramba Public School
- Corindi Public School
- Coutts Crossing Public School
- Cowan Public School
- Crescent Head Public School
- Crossmaglen Public School
- Cundletown Public School
- Deepwater Public School
- Dora Creek Public School
- Dorrigo High School
- Dorrigo Public School
- Dorroughby Environmental Education Centre
- Dudley Public School
- Dundurrabin Public School
- Dunoon Public School
- Ebor Public School
- Elands Public School
- Ellerston Public School
- Ellison Public School
- Emmaville Central School
- Empire Bay Public School
- Emu Heights Public School
- Engadine West Public School
- Eungai Public school
- Eungay Public School
- Falls Creek Public School
- Fassifern Public School
- Faulconbridge Public School
- Fennell Bay Public School
- Fern Bay Public School
- Field of Mars Environmental Education Centre
- Frederickton Public School
- Freemans Reach Public School
- Galston High School
- Gibberagong Environmental Education Centre Girrakool School
- Glen William Public School
- Glenbrook Public School
- Glenreagh Public School Glenvale School
- Glossodia Public School
- Goolmangar Public School
- Grays Point Public School
- Green hill Public school
- Greenhill Public School
- Grose View Public School
- Gwandalan Public School
- Hallidays Point Public School
- Hannam Vale Public School
- Harrington Public School
- Hazelbrook Public School
- Heathcote East Public School
- Helensburgh Public School
- Henry Fulton Public School
- Hernani Public School
- Heron's Creek Public School
- Hillside Public School
- Holgate Public School
- HopeTown School
- Hornsby Heights Public School
- Huntington Public School
- Huskisson Public School
- Illawong Public School
- Jannali Public School
- Jiggi Public School
- Jilliby Public School
- Johns River Public School
- Karangi Public School
- Kariong Mountains High School
- Katoomba High School
- Kemps Creek Public School
- Kempsey East Public School
- Kempsey High School
- Kempsey South Public School
- Kempsey West Public School
- Kendall Public School
- Kenthurst Public School
- Kentlyn Public School
- Kincumber High School
- Kincumber Public School
- Kitchener Public School
- Krambach Public School
- Ku-ring-gai High School
- Kulnura Public School
- Kurmond Public School
- Kurrajong East Public School
- Kurrajong North Public School
- Kurri Kurri High School
- Laguna Public School
- Lake Cathie Public School
- Lake Munmorah High School
- Lake Munmorah Public School
- Lansdowne Public School
- Lapstone Public School
- Larnook Public School
- Laurieton Public School
- Leura Public School
- Lindfield Learning Village
- Lisarow High School
- Lisarow Public School
- Loftus Public School
- Long Flat Public School
- Longneck Lagoon Environmental Education Centre
- Lowanna Public School
- Lucas Heights Community School
- Macdonald Valley Public School
- Main Arm Upper Public School
- Manly Vale Public School
- Manning Gardens Public School
- Maroota Public School
- Marsden Park Public School
- Marsden Park Public School
- Martins Creek Public School
- Marton Public School
- Matthew Pearce Public School
- Medlow Public School
- Megalong Public School
- Melville High School
- Menai Public School
- Merewether Heights Public School
- Milbrodale Public School
- Mingoola Public School
- Mitchells Island Public School
- Modanville Public School
- Modanville Public School
- Moorland Public School
- Morisset Public School
- Mount George Public School
- Mount Hutton Public School
- Mount Keira Demonstration School
- Mount Kembla Public School
- Mount Kuring-gai Public School
- Mount Riverview Public School
- Mount Victoria Public School
- Mullaway Public School
- Nabiac Public School
- Nana Glen Public School
- Narara Valley High School
- Narranga Public School
- New Lambton Heights Infants School
- Nimbin Central School
- Nords Wharf Public School
- North Gosford Learning Centre
- North Haven Public School
- Nymboida Public School
- Oakville Public School
- Oatley West Public School
- Old Bar Public School
- Orama Public School
- Orara High School
- Orara Upper Public School
- Otford Public School
- Ourimbah Public School
- Oxley Island Public School
- Pacific Palms Public School
- Palm Avenue School
- Peats Ridge Public School
- Pelaw Main Public School
- Penrose Public School
- Pleasant Heights Public School
- Point Clare Public School
- Pretty Beach Public School
- Raleigh Public School
- Repton Public School
- Rollands Plains Upper Public School
- Royal National Park Environmental Education Centre
- Rukenvale Public School
- Rumbalara Environmental Education Centre
- Samuel Gilbert Public School
- Sandy Beach Public School
- Sandy Beach Public School
- Scarborough Public School
- Sir Eric Woodward School
- Somersby Public School
- Springwood High School
- Springwood Public School
- St Helens Park Public School
- St Ives North Public School
- Stanford Merthyr Infants School
- Stanwell Park Public School
- Sussex Inlet Public School
- Swansea High School
- Swansea High school
- Tanilba Bay Public School
- Taree High School
- Taree High School
- Taree Public School
- Taree West Public School
- Taree West Public School
- Telegraph Point Public School
- Thalgarrah Environmental Ed Centre
- The Beach School
- The Channon Public School
- The Risk Public School
- Tinonee Public School
- Tomaree High School
- Tomaree Public School
- Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Berkeley Vale Campus
- Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Tumbi Umbi Campus
- Tuggerah Public School
- Tuntable Creek Public School
- Turramurra High School
- Tyalla Public School
- Ulong Public School
- Upper Coopers Creek Public School
- Upper Lansdowne Public School
- Urbenville Public School
- Vincentia High School
- Vincentia Public School
- Vineyard Public School
- Wakefield School
- Wamberal Public School
- Warrimoo Public School
- Waterfall Public School
- Wentworth Falls Public School
- Whian Whian Public School
- Whitebridge High School
- Wiangaree Public School
- Wiangaree Public School
- Willawarrin Public School
- William Bayldon Public School
- Wilson's Creek Public School
- Windsor Park Public School
- Wingham Brush Public School
- Wingham High School
- Wingham Public School
- Winmalee High School
- Winmalee Public School
- Wirreanda Public School
- Wisemans Ferry Public School
- Woodenbong Central School
- Woodenbong Central School
- Wooglemai Environmental Education Centre
- Woolgoolga High School
- Woolgoolga Public School
- Wooli Public School
- Woronora River Public School
- Wyong Creek Public School
- Wytaliba Public School
- Yarrawarrah Public School
- Yarrowitch Public School.
The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:
- Great Lakes
- Hornsby
- Katoomba
- Kempsey
- Kurri Kurri
- Lithgow
- Loftus
- Macksville
- Ourimbah
- Port Macquarie
- Richmond
- Taree
- Tomaree
- Wauchope
- Wentworth Falls
- Wollongbar
- Wyong
The following Independent schools are temporarily non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:
- Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown
- Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin
- Alesco Senior College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry
- Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie
- The Nature School, Port Macquarie
- Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock
- Pete's Place South Blacktown, Blacktown
- Taree Christian School, Taree
- Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie
- Wycliffe Christian School, Warrimoo
- Korowal School, Hazelbrook
- Forrestville Montessori School, Forestville
- Lindfield Montessssori, Lindfield
- Alesco Senior College – Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace
- St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Wyong, North Wyong
- St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Waratah, Waratah
- Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner, Byron Bay
- Mountains Christian College, Blackheath
- Warrah Special School, Dural
- Kinma Preschool & Primary, Terrey Hills
- St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie
- Hawkesbury Independent School, Kurrajong
- Atwea College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry
- Newington College – Lindefield Campus, Lindfield
- Yanginanook School, Belrose
- Lorien Novalis School, Dural
- Ngaruki Gulgul (NG) Central School, Kariong
- Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora
- Mater Dei School, Narellan
- Macksville Adventist School, Macksville
- Kindlehill School, Wentworth Falls
- Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, Nambucca Heads
- John Colet School, Belrose
- Manning Adventist School, Tinonee
- Northholm Grammar School, Fiddletown
- Gaulston College, Ingleside
- Central Coast Sports College, Kariong
- Darkinjung Barker College, Yarramalong
- Medowie Christian School, Medowie
- St Andrews Christian School, Clarenza
- Columba Cottage Early Leaning Centre/OSCH, Port Macquarie
- Northern Beaches Christian School, Terrey Hills
- Berowra Christian School, Berowra
- Glenaeon Rudolf Steiner School, Middle Cove
- Armidale Waldorf School, Armidale
- Kuyper Christian School, Kurrajong
The following schools are temporarily non-operational on Monday 11 November due to fires in the area:
- Barkers Vale Public School
- Baryulgil Public School
- Beechwood Public School
- Bellbrook Public School
- Ben Lomond Public School
- Bobin Public School
- Cascade Environmental Education Centre
- Coffee Camp Public School
- Coolongolook Public School
- Coopernook Public School
- Coutts Crossing Public School
- Deepwater Public School
- Dundurrabin Public School
- Elands Public School
- Emmaville Central School
- Glenreagh Public School
- Hallidays Point Public School
- Hannam Vale Public School
- Harrington Public School
- Heron's Creek Public School
- Huntingdon Public School
- Johns River Public School
- Krambach Public School
- Lansdowne Public School
- Long Flat Public School
- Lowanna Public School
- Manning Gardens Public School
- Medlow Public School
- Mingoola Public School
- Mitchells Island Public School
- Moorland Public School
- Mount George Public School
- Nabiac Public School
- Nana Glen Public School
- Nimbin Central School
- Nymboida Public School
- Old Bar Public School
- Oxley Island Public School
- Pacific Palms Public School
- Rollands Plains Upper Public School
- Telegraph Point Public School
- The Channon Public School
- Tinonee Public School
- Tuntable Creek Public School
- Ulong Public School
- Upper Coopers Creek Public School
- Upper Lansdowne Public School
- Whian Whian Public School
- Willawarrin Public School
- Wingham Brush Public School
- Wingham Public School
- Wytaliba Public School
- Yarrowitch Public School.
The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Monday 11 November:
- Great Lakes TAFE - The Northern Parkway, Tuncurry, NSW 2428
- Kempsey TAFE - 58 Sea Street, Kempsey, NSW 2240
- Macksville TAFE Campus - 5/9 West Street, Macksville NSW 2447
- Port Macquarie TAFE Campus - 70 Widderson Street, Port Macquarie, NSW 2244
- Taree TAFE Campus - Montgomery Crescent, Taree NSW 2430
- Wauchope TAFE Campus - 18-20 Young Street, Wauchope, NSW 2446.