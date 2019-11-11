FIRE UPDATE: Check the Full List of School Closures in NSW

NSW Education have released the full list of schools in the state that will be closed tomorrow:

  • Afterlee Public School
  • Aldavilla Public School
  • Alfords Point Public School
  • Annangrove Public School
  • Avoca Beach Public School
  • Awaba Public School
  • Balgowlah North Public School
  • Barkers Vale Public School
  • Barnsley Public School
  • Baryulgil Public School
  • Bates Drive School
  • Beechwood Public School
  • Bellbrook Public School
  • Bellingen High School
  • Bellingen Public School
  • Belltrees Public School
  • Ben Lomond Public School
  • Berowra Public School
  • Bilgola Plateau Public School
  • Bilpin Public School
  • Biraban Public School
  • Black Hill Public School
  • Blacksmiths Public School
  • Blaxland East Public School
  • Blaxland High School
  • Blaxland Public School
  • Blue Haven Public School
  • Boambee Public School
  • Bobin Public School
  • Bonnells Bay Public School
  • Bonnet Bay Public School
  • Bonville Public School
  • Botany Bay Environmental Education Centre
  • Bowraville Central School
  • Brewongle Environmental Education Centre
  • Brisbania Public School
  • Brooklyn Public School
  • Bundeena Public School
  • Bungwahl Public School
  • Bungwahl Public School
  • Callala Public School
  • Camden Haven High School
  • Camden Park Environmental Education Centre
  • Cardiff High School
  • Cascade Environmental Education Centre
  • Cattai Public School
  • Caves Beach Public School
  • Central Mangrove Public School
  • Cessnock East Public School
  • Chandler Public School
  • Chatham High School
  • Chatham High School
  • Chatham Public School
  • Chatham Public School
  • Chifley College Dunheved Campus
  • Chifley College Senior Campus
  • Coffee Camp Public School
  • Collins Creek Public School
  • Colo Heights Public School
  • Colo High School
  • Colo Vale Public School
  • Comboyne Public School
  • Comleroy Road Public School
  • Congewai Public School
  • Coolongolook Public School
  • Coopernook Public School
  • Cooranbong Public School
  • Copacabana Public School
  • Coramba Public School
  • Corindi Public School
  • Coutts Crossing Public School
  • Cowan Public School
  • Crescent Head Public School
  • Crossmaglen Public School
  • Cundletown Public School
  • Deepwater Public School
  • Dora Creek Public School
  • Dorrigo High School
  • Dorrigo Public School
  • Dorroughby Environmental Education Centre
  • Dudley Public School
  • Dundurrabin Public School
  • Dunoon Public School
  • Ebor Public School
  • Elands Public School
  • Ellerston Public School
  • Ellison Public School
  • Emmaville Central School
  • Empire Bay Public School
  • Emu Heights Public School
  • Engadine West Public School
  • Eungai Public school
  • Eungay Public School
  • Falls Creek Public School
  • Fassifern Public School
  • Faulconbridge Public School
  • Fennell Bay Public School
  • Fern Bay Public School
  • Field of Mars Environmental Education Centre
  • Frederickton Public School
  • Freemans Reach Public School
  • Galston High School
  • Gibberagong Environmental Education Centre
    • Girrakool School
  • Glen William Public School
  • Glenbrook Public School
  • Glenreagh Public School
    • Glenvale School
  • Glossodia Public School
  • Goolmangar Public School
  • Grays Point Public School
  • Green hill Public school
  • Greenhill Public School
  • Grose View Public School
  • Gwandalan Public School
  • Hallidays Point Public School
  • Hannam Vale Public School
  • Harrington Public School
  • Hazelbrook Public School
  • Heathcote East Public School
  • Helensburgh Public School
  • Henry Fulton Public School
  • Hernani Public School
  • Heron's Creek Public School
  • Hillside Public School
  • Holgate Public School
  • HopeTown School
  • Hornsby Heights Public School
  • Huntington Public School
  • Huskisson Public School
  • Illawong Public School
  • Jannali Public School
  • Jiggi Public School
  • Jilliby Public School
  • Johns River Public School
  • Karangi Public School
  • Kariong Mountains High School
  • Katoomba High School
  • Kemps Creek Public School
  • Kempsey East Public School
  • Kempsey High School
  • Kempsey South Public School
  • Kempsey West Public School
  • Kendall Public School
  • Kenthurst Public School
  • Kentlyn Public School
  • Kincumber High School
  • Kincumber Public School
  • Kitchener Public School
  • Krambach Public School
  • Ku-ring-gai High School
  • Kulnura Public School
  • Kurmond Public School
  • Kurrajong East Public School
  • Kurrajong North Public School
  • Kurri Kurri High School
  • Laguna Public School
  • Lake Cathie Public School
  • Lake Munmorah High School
  • Lake Munmorah Public School
  • Lansdowne Public School
  • Lapstone Public School
  • Larnook Public School
  • Laurieton Public School
  • Leura Public School
  • Lindfield Learning Village
  • Lisarow High School
  • Lisarow Public School
  • Loftus Public School
  • Long Flat Public School
  • Longneck Lagoon Environmental Education Centre
  • Lowanna Public School
  • Lucas Heights Community School
  • Macdonald Valley Public School
  • Main Arm Upper Public School
  • Manly Vale Public School
  • Manning Gardens Public School
  • Maroota Public School
  • Marsden Park Public School
  • Marsden Park Public School
  • Martins Creek Public School
  • Marton Public School
  • Matthew Pearce Public School
  • Medlow Public School
  • Megalong Public School
  • Melville High School
  • Menai Public School
  • Merewether Heights Public School
  • Milbrodale Public School
  • Mingoola Public School
  • Mitchells Island Public School
  • Modanville Public School
  • Modanville Public School
  • Moorland Public School
  • Morisset Public School
  • Mount George Public School
  • Mount Hutton Public School
  • Mount Keira Demonstration School
  • Mount Kembla Public School
  • Mount Kuring-gai Public School
  • Mount Riverview Public School
  • Mount Victoria Public School
  • Mullaway Public School
  • Nabiac Public School
  • Nana Glen Public School
  • Narara Valley High School
  • Narranga Public School
  • New Lambton Heights Infants School
  • Nimbin Central School
  • Nords Wharf Public School
  • North Gosford Learning Centre
  • North Haven Public School
  • Nymboida Public School
  • Oakville Public School
  • Oatley West Public School
  • Old Bar Public School
  • Orama Public School
  • Orara High School
  • Orara Upper Public School
  • Otford Public School
  • Ourimbah Public School
  • Oxley Island Public School
  • Pacific Palms Public School
  • Palm Avenue School
  • Peats Ridge Public School
  • Pelaw Main Public School
  • Penrose Public School
  • Pleasant Heights Public School
  • Point Clare Public School
  • Pretty Beach Public School
  • Raleigh Public School
  • Repton Public School
  • Rollands Plains Upper Public School
  • Royal National Park Environmental Education Centre
  • Rukenvale Public School
  • Rumbalara Environmental Education Centre
  • Samuel Gilbert Public School
  • Sandy Beach Public School
  • Sandy Beach Public School
  • Scarborough Public School
  • Sir Eric Woodward School
  • Somersby Public School
  • Springwood High School
  • Springwood Public School
  • St Helens Park Public School
  • St Ives North Public School
  • Stanford Merthyr Infants School
  • Stanwell Park Public School
  • Sussex Inlet Public School
  • Swansea High School
  • Swansea High school
  • Tanilba Bay Public School
  • Taree High School
  • Taree High School
  • Taree Public School
  • Taree West Public School
  • Taree West Public School
  • Telegraph Point Public School
  • Thalgarrah Environmental Ed Centre
  • The Beach School
  • The Channon Public School
  • The Risk Public School
  • Tinonee Public School
  • Tomaree High School
  • Tomaree Public School
  • Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Berkeley Vale Campus
  • Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Tumbi Umbi Campus
  • Tuggerah Public School
  • Tuntable Creek Public School
  • Turramurra High School
  • Tyalla Public School
  • Ulong Public School
  • Upper Coopers Creek Public School
  • Upper Lansdowne Public School
  • Urbenville Public School
  • Vincentia High School
  • Vincentia Public School
  • Vineyard Public School
  • Wakefield School
  • Wamberal Public School
  • Warrimoo Public School
  • Waterfall Public School
  • Wentworth Falls Public School
  • Whian Whian Public School
  • Whitebridge High School
  • Wiangaree Public School
  • Wiangaree Public School
  • Willawarrin Public School
  • William Bayldon Public School
  • Wilson's Creek Public School
  • Windsor Park Public School
  • Wingham Brush Public School
  • Wingham High School
  • Wingham Public School
  • Winmalee High School
  • Winmalee Public School
  • Wirreanda Public School
  • Wisemans Ferry Public School
  • Woodenbong Central School
  • Woodenbong Central School
  • Wooglemai Environmental Education Centre
  • Woolgoolga High School
  • Woolgoolga Public School
  • Wooli Public School
  • Woronora River Public School
  • Wyong Creek Public School
  • Wytaliba Public School
  • Yarrawarrah Public School
  • Yarrowitch Public School.

The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:

  • Great Lakes
  • Hornsby
  • Katoomba
  • Kempsey
  • Kurri Kurri
  • Lithgow
  • Loftus
  • Macksville
  • Ourimbah
  • Port Macquarie
  • Richmond
  • Taree
  • Tomaree
  • Wauchope
  • Wentworth Falls
  • Wollongbar
  • Wyong

The following Independent schools are temporarily non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:

  • Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown
  • Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin
  • Alesco Senior College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry
  • Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie
  • The Nature School, Port Macquarie
  • Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock
  • Pete's Place South Blacktown, Blacktown
  • Taree Christian School, Taree
  • Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie
  • Wycliffe Christian School, Warrimoo
  • Korowal School, Hazelbrook
  • Forrestville Montessori School, Forestville
  • Lindfield Montessssori, Lindfield
  • Alesco Senior College – Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace
  • St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Wyong, North Wyong
  • St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Waratah, Waratah
  • Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner, Byron Bay
  • Mountains Christian College, Blackheath
  • Warrah Special School, Dural
  • Kinma Preschool & Primary, Terrey Hills
  • St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie
  • Hawkesbury Independent School, Kurrajong
  • Atwea College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry
  • Newington College – Lindefield Campus, Lindfield
  • Yanginanook School, Belrose
  • Lorien Novalis School, Dural
  • Ngaruki Gulgul (NG) Central School, Kariong
  • Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora
  • Mater Dei School, Narellan
  • Macksville Adventist School, Macksville
  • Kindlehill School, Wentworth Falls
  • Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, Nambucca Heads
  • John Colet School, Belrose
  • Manning Adventist School, Tinonee
  • Northholm Grammar School, Fiddletown
  • Gaulston College, Ingleside
  • Central Coast Sports College, Kariong
  • Darkinjung Barker College, Yarramalong
  • Medowie Christian School, Medowie
  • St Andrews Christian School, Clarenza
  • Columba Cottage Early Leaning Centre/OSCH, Port Macquarie
  • Northern Beaches Christian School, Terrey Hills
  • Berowra Christian School, Berowra
  • Glenaeon Rudolf Steiner School, Middle Cove
  • Armidale Waldorf School, Armidale
  • Kuyper Christian School, Kurrajong

The following schools are temporarily non-operational on Monday 11 November due to fires in the area:

  • Barkers Vale Public School
  • Baryulgil Public School
  • Beechwood Public School
  • Bellbrook Public School
  • Ben Lomond Public School
  • Bobin Public School
  • Cascade Environmental Education Centre
  • Coffee Camp Public School
  • Coolongolook Public School
  • Coopernook Public School
  • Coutts Crossing Public School
  • Deepwater Public School
  • Dundurrabin Public School
  • Elands Public School
  • Emmaville Central School
  • Glenreagh Public School
  • Hallidays Point Public School
  • Hannam Vale Public School
  • Harrington Public School
  • Heron's Creek Public School
  • Huntingdon Public School
  • Johns River Public School
  • Krambach Public School
  • Lansdowne Public School
  • Long Flat Public School
  • Lowanna Public School
  • Manning Gardens Public School
  • Medlow Public School
  • Mingoola Public School
  • Mitchells Island Public School
  • Moorland Public School
  • Mount George Public School
  • Nabiac Public School
  • Nana Glen Public School
  • Nimbin Central School
  • Nymboida Public School
  • Old Bar Public School
  • Oxley Island Public School
  • Pacific Palms Public School
  • Rollands Plains Upper Public School
  • Telegraph Point Public School
  • The Channon Public School
  • Tinonee Public School
  • Tuntable Creek Public School
  • Ulong Public School
  • Upper Coopers Creek Public School
  • Upper Lansdowne Public School
  • Whian Whian Public School
  • Willawarrin Public School
  • Wingham Brush Public School
  • Wingham Public School
  • Wytaliba Public School
  • Yarrowitch Public School.

The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Monday 11 November:

  • Great Lakes TAFE - The Northern Parkway, Tuncurry, NSW 2428
  • Kempsey TAFE - 58 Sea Street, Kempsey, NSW 2240
  • Macksville TAFE Campus - 5/9 West Street, Macksville NSW 2447
  • Port Macquarie TAFE Campus - 70 Widderson Street, Port Macquarie, NSW 2244
  • Taree TAFE Campus - Montgomery Crescent, Taree NSW 2430
  • Wauchope TAFE Campus - 18-20 Young Street, Wauchope, NSW 2446.

