FIRE UPDATE: Check the Full List of School Closures in NSW

NSW Education have released the full list of schools in the state that will be closed tomorrow:

Afterlee Public School

Aldavilla Public School

Alfords Point Public School

Annangrove Public School

Avoca Beach Public School

Awaba Public School

Balgowlah North Public School

Barkers Vale Public School

Barnsley Public School

Baryulgil Public School

Bates Drive School

Beechwood Public School

Bellbrook Public School

Bellingen High School

Bellingen Public School

Belltrees Public School

Ben Lomond Public School

Berowra Public School

Bilgola Plateau Public School

Bilpin Public School

Biraban Public School

Black Hill Public School

Blacksmiths Public School

Blaxland East Public School

Blaxland High School

Blaxland Public School

Blue Haven Public School

Boambee Public School

Bobin Public School

Bonnells Bay Public School

Bonnet Bay Public School

Bonville Public School

Botany Bay Environmental Education Centre

Bowraville Central School

Brewongle Environmental Education Centre

Brisbania Public School

Brooklyn Public School

Bundeena Public School

Bungwahl Public School

Callala Public School

Camden Haven High School

Camden Park Environmental Education Centre

Cardiff High School

Cascade Environmental Education Centre

Cattai Public School

Caves Beach Public School

Central Mangrove Public School

Cessnock East Public School

Chandler Public School

Chatham High School

Chatham Public School

Chifley College Dunheved Campus

Chifley College Senior Campus

Coffee Camp Public School

Collins Creek Public School

Colo Heights Public School

Colo High School

Colo Vale Public School

Comboyne Public School

Comleroy Road Public School

Congewai Public School

Coolongolook Public School

Coopernook Public School

Cooranbong Public School

Copacabana Public School

Coramba Public School

Corindi Public School

Coutts Crossing Public School

Cowan Public School

Crescent Head Public School

Crossmaglen Public School

Cundletown Public School

Deepwater Public School

Dora Creek Public School

Dorrigo High School

Dorrigo Public School

Dorroughby Environmental Education Centre

Dudley Public School

Dundurrabin Public School

Dunoon Public School

Ebor Public School

Elands Public School

Ellerston Public School

Ellison Public School

Emmaville Central School

Empire Bay Public School

Emu Heights Public School

Engadine West Public School

Eungai Public school

Eungay Public School

Falls Creek Public School

Fassifern Public School

Faulconbridge Public School

Fennell Bay Public School

Fern Bay Public School

Field of Mars Environmental Education Centre

Frederickton Public School

Freemans Reach Public School

Galston High School

Gibberagong Environmental Education Centre

Girrakool School Glen William Public School

Glenbrook Public School

Glenreagh Public School

Glenvale School Glossodia Public School

Goolmangar Public School

Grays Point Public School

Green hill Public school

Greenhill Public School

Grose View Public School

Gwandalan Public School

Hallidays Point Public School

Hannam Vale Public School

Harrington Public School

Hazelbrook Public School

Heathcote East Public School

Helensburgh Public School

Henry Fulton Public School

Hernani Public School

Heron's Creek Public School

Hillside Public School

Holgate Public School

HopeTown School

Hornsby Heights Public School

Huntington Public School

Huskisson Public School

Illawong Public School

Jannali Public School

Jiggi Public School

Jilliby Public School

Johns River Public School

Karangi Public School

Kariong Mountains High School

Katoomba High School

Kemps Creek Public School

Kempsey East Public School

Kempsey High School

Kempsey South Public School

Kempsey West Public School

Kendall Public School

Kenthurst Public School

Kentlyn Public School

Kincumber High School

Kincumber Public School

Kitchener Public School

Krambach Public School

Ku-ring-gai High School

Kulnura Public School

Kurmond Public School

Kurrajong East Public School

Kurrajong North Public School

Kurri Kurri High School

Laguna Public School

Lake Cathie Public School

Lake Munmorah High School

Lake Munmorah Public School

Lansdowne Public School

Lapstone Public School

Larnook Public School

Laurieton Public School

Leura Public School

Lindfield Learning Village

Lisarow High School

Lisarow Public School

Loftus Public School

Long Flat Public School

Longneck Lagoon Environmental Education Centre

Lowanna Public School

Lucas Heights Community School

Macdonald Valley Public School

Main Arm Upper Public School

Manly Vale Public School

Manning Gardens Public School

Maroota Public School

Marsden Park Public School

Martins Creek Public School

Marton Public School

Matthew Pearce Public School

Medlow Public School

Megalong Public School

Melville High School

Menai Public School

Merewether Heights Public School

Milbrodale Public School

Mingoola Public School

Mitchells Island Public School

Modanville Public School

Moorland Public School

Morisset Public School

Mount George Public School

Mount Hutton Public School

Mount Keira Demonstration School

Mount Kembla Public School

Mount Kuring-gai Public School

Mount Riverview Public School

Mount Victoria Public School

Mullaway Public School

Nabiac Public School

Nana Glen Public School

Narara Valley High School

Narranga Public School

New Lambton Heights Infants School

Nimbin Central School

Nords Wharf Public School

North Gosford Learning Centre

North Haven Public School

Nymboida Public School

Oakville Public School

Oatley West Public School

Old Bar Public School

Orama Public School

Orara High School

Orara Upper Public School

Otford Public School

Ourimbah Public School

Oxley Island Public School

Pacific Palms Public School

Palm Avenue School

Peats Ridge Public School

Pelaw Main Public School

Penrose Public School

Pleasant Heights Public School

Point Clare Public School

Pretty Beach Public School

Raleigh Public School

Repton Public School

Rollands Plains Upper Public School

Royal National Park Environmental Education Centre

Rukenvale Public School

Rumbalara Environmental Education Centre

Samuel Gilbert Public School

Sandy Beach Public School

Scarborough Public School

Sir Eric Woodward School

Somersby Public School

Springwood High School

Springwood Public School

St Helens Park Public School

St Ives North Public School

Stanford Merthyr Infants School

Stanwell Park Public School

Sussex Inlet Public School

Swansea High School

Tanilba Bay Public School

Taree High School

Taree Public School

Taree West Public School

Telegraph Point Public School

Thalgarrah Environmental Ed Centre

The Beach School

The Channon Public School

The Risk Public School

Tinonee Public School

Tomaree High School

Tomaree Public School

Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Berkeley Vale Campus

Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Tumbi Umbi Campus

Tuggerah Public School

Tuntable Creek Public School

Turramurra High School

Tyalla Public School

Ulong Public School

Upper Coopers Creek Public School

Upper Lansdowne Public School

Urbenville Public School

Vincentia High School

Vincentia Public School

Vineyard Public School

Wakefield School

Wamberal Public School

Warrimoo Public School

Waterfall Public School

Wentworth Falls Public School

Whian Whian Public School

Whitebridge High School

Wiangaree Public School

Willawarrin Public School

William Bayldon Public School

Wilson's Creek Public School

Windsor Park Public School

Wingham Brush Public School

Wingham High School

Wingham Public School

Winmalee High School

Winmalee Public School

Wirreanda Public School

Wisemans Ferry Public School

Woodenbong Central School

Wooglemai Environmental Education Centre

Woolgoolga High School

Woolgoolga Public School

Wooli Public School

Woronora River Public School

Wyong Creek Public School

Wytaliba Public School

Yarrawarrah Public School

Yarrowitch Public School.

The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:

Great Lakes

Hornsby

Katoomba

Kempsey

Kurri Kurri

Lithgow

Loftus

Macksville

Ourimbah

Port Macquarie

Richmond

Taree

Tomaree

Wauchope

Wentworth Falls

Wollongbar

Wyong

The following Independent schools are temporarily non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:

Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown

Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin

Alesco Senior College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry

Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie

The Nature School, Port Macquarie

Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock

Pete's Place South Blacktown, Blacktown

Taree Christian School, Taree

Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie

Wycliffe Christian School, Warrimoo

Korowal School, Hazelbrook

Forrestville Montessori School, Forestville

Lindfield Montessssori, Lindfield

Alesco Senior College – Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace

St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Wyong, North Wyong

St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Waratah, Waratah

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner, Byron Bay

Mountains Christian College, Blackheath

Warrah Special School, Dural

Kinma Preschool & Primary, Terrey Hills

St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie

Hawkesbury Independent School, Kurrajong

Atwea College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry

Newington College – Lindefield Campus, Lindfield

Yanginanook School, Belrose

Lorien Novalis School, Dural

Ngaruki Gulgul (NG) Central School, Kariong

Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora

Mater Dei School, Narellan

Macksville Adventist School, Macksville

Kindlehill School, Wentworth Falls

Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, Nambucca Heads

John Colet School, Belrose

Manning Adventist School, Tinonee

Northholm Grammar School, Fiddletown

Gaulston College, Ingleside

Central Coast Sports College, Kariong

Darkinjung Barker College, Yarramalong

Medowie Christian School, Medowie

St Andrews Christian School, Clarenza

Columba Cottage Early Leaning Centre/OSCH, Port Macquarie

Northern Beaches Christian School, Terrey Hills

Berowra Christian School, Berowra

Glenaeon Rudolf Steiner School, Middle Cove

Armidale Waldorf School, Armidale

Kuyper Christian School, Kurrajong

The following schools are temporarily non-operational on Monday 11 November due to fires in the area:

Barkers Vale Public School

Baryulgil Public School

Beechwood Public School

Bellbrook Public School

Ben Lomond Public School

Bobin Public School

Cascade Environmental Education Centre

Coffee Camp Public School

Coolongolook Public School

Coopernook Public School

Coutts Crossing Public School

Deepwater Public School

Dundurrabin Public School

Elands Public School

Emmaville Central School

Glenreagh Public School

Hallidays Point Public School

Hannam Vale Public School

Harrington Public School

Heron's Creek Public School

Huntingdon Public School

Johns River Public School

Krambach Public School

Lansdowne Public School

Long Flat Public School

Lowanna Public School

Manning Gardens Public School

Medlow Public School

Mingoola Public School

Mitchells Island Public School

Moorland Public School

Mount George Public School

Nabiac Public School

Nana Glen Public School

Nimbin Central School

Nymboida Public School

Old Bar Public School

Oxley Island Public School

Pacific Palms Public School

Rollands Plains Upper Public School

Telegraph Point Public School

The Channon Public School

Tinonee Public School

Tuntable Creek Public School

Ulong Public School

Upper Coopers Creek Public School

Upper Lansdowne Public School

Whian Whian Public School

Willawarrin Public School

Wingham Brush Public School

Wingham Public School

Wytaliba Public School

Yarrowitch Public School.

The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Monday 11 November: