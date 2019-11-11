FIRE UPDATE: Latest RFS Maps and Advice for Coffs Harbour
North Coast Fires – Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh Areas 2019-11-11 21:46
Posted: 2019-11-11 21:46
This message applies to the area of Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh and surrounding areas.
- There is a number of large bush fires burning in the Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh areas.
- Under forecast weather conditions on Tuesday, these fires will spread quickly towards the coast.
- The fire may impact on the areas of Woolgoolga, outskirts of Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and surrounding areas.
- A map of predicted fire paths is available here.
What you need to do
- If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.
- If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.
- Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.
- If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place – www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp
- Avoid bushland areas.
- A southerly change is forecast early on Wednesday morning. This may push the fire in a northerly direction.
If you are threatened by fire
- Do not be in the path of the fire.
- Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.
- If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.
- If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.
Other Information
- Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
- For information on road closures, check www.livetraffic.com. Roads may be closed without warning.