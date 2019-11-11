FIRE UPDATE: Latest RFS Maps and Advice for Coffs Harbour

North Coast Fires – Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh Areas 2019-11-11 21:46

Posted: 2019-11-11 21:46

This message applies to the area of Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh and surrounding areas.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place – www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp

Avoid bushland areas.

A southerly change is forecast early on Wednesday morning. This may push the fire in a northerly direction.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information