Firefighters Battle Massive House Fire In Perth's Western Suburbs

Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a home in Perth’s western suburbs after an electrical fault erupted in flames on Wednesday evening.

Teams of firefighters rushed to the scene at a home in Doubleview on Wilding Street after they received reports the home’s roof was on fire.

Eight teams of firefighters attended the blaze where they managed to put it out in under 20 minutes.

Spectators lined the street as they watched firefighters lift a crane above the two-storey building.

Multiple people managed to catch the blaze on film as orange flames and dark smoke could be seen bellowing from the rooftop.

There have so far been no reported injuries or casualties as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters believe the blaze was as a result of an electrical malfunction inside of an air conditioner.

