Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At Floating Nightclub In Melbourne

A floating nightclub in Melbourne has been badly damaged in a fire which broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Atet Club which was docked at the North Wharf in the Docklands was found engulfed in flames at around 4:30AM this morning.

According to police, no one was onboard the club at the time of the blaze.

Drivers crossing the Bolte Bridge contacted police to report the fire.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene a short time later where they managed to contain the blaze within approximately six minutes.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious but are yet to determine a cause.

The night club, which opened in August of 2022, has been subject to a number of complaints from people living nearby.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.