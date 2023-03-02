Firefighters Have Been Tackling A Grass Fire Near Bonnie Doon Since Last Night

Residents near Bonnie Doon have been told to leave their homes immediately as firefighters tackle an out-of-control bushfire.

The blaze continued to accelerate overnight, with Victoria Emergency issuing an emergency warning for Bonnie Doon, Fawcett, Maintongoon and Woodfield at 7:30 PM yesterday.

More than 50 firefighters and 14 vehicles were on scene working to put out the blaze.

According to the recent information on VicEmergency, the fire is not yet under control, but warnings have changed to a Watch and Act today.

Favourable conditions overnight helped crews slow down the spread of the blaze, but there are still concerns the fire could continue today due to the windy weather.

The fire is currently around 120 hectares, and a strike team from CFA is on the way today.

CFA said the smoke would be visible from nearby communities and roads. Maintongoon Road from Johnson Creek Road to Skyline road, Maintongoon Park Road from Skyline road, and Stoney Creek from Fawcett CFA station are closed.

Despite no reported losses, the community is told to remain vigilant and stay informed via the VicEmergency app.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

