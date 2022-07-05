Firefighters Return To Scene Of Massive Brompton Warehouse Blaze

Fire crews have returned to the scene of a massive warehouse fire in Brompton to investigate the source of the fire.

Firefighters were unable to enter the premises after extinguishing the blaze yesterday and have returned to the scene today to properly assess the full extent of the damage.

Around 60 firefighters along with 15 fire trucks attended the scene on First Street in Brompton yesterday, arriving at the scene at about 12PM.

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to the gin distillery next door.

Fire crews managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the distillery but falling bricks from the building smashed a number of bottles.

According to owners from neighbouring businesses, police have been called out to the site on numerous occasions.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation with fire crews and police revisiting the scene today.

