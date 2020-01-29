First case of coronavirus confirmed in the Gold Coast.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been declared by Queensland Health.

The following is a statement from Dr Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer:

A 44 year old Chinese national, who is currently isolated in the Gold Coast University Hospital, has been confirmed to have novel coronavirus.

The man, who is from the city of Wuhan (Hubei Province), is stable.

Change in advice to people who have travelled to China

There has been a change in the public health advice to people who have travelled to China.

All travellers:

Contacts of any confirmed novel coronavirus case must self-isolate for 14 days following exposure.

Returned travellers who have visited Hubei Province of China need to self-isolate for 14 days after leaving Hubei Province.

Childcare, school and TAFE students:

Contacts of any confirmed novel coronavirus case must self-isolate and should not attend school, childcare or TAFE for 14 days following exposure.

Returned travellers who have visited China, including Hong Kong, should not attend school, childcare or TAFE for 14 days after leaving China, including Hong Kong.

This includes students, teachers and anyone who works or attends these facilities.

Self-isolation means staying at home and not accepting visitors.

This is a precautionary measure following brand new advice around the timeframe that people may be contagious before showing symptoms.

Chinese football team

This afternoon, we have asked a Chinese football team and their support staff who arrived in Brisbane this morning to remain in their hotel rooms until 5 February 2020.

We are working closely with the hotel and the 32 individuals concerned – who are all well and not showing symptoms – and we have Queensland Heath staff present at the hotel. The hotel is in the process of alerting other guests and staff and making suitable arrangements.

We want to reassure the public, no one else in this hotel, including staff, is at risk.

If any of the individuals begin to show symptoms, they will be transferred to a hospital, and any necessary contact tracing will take place.